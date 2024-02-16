Tragic Discovery: Two missing children tragically found dead in Kallada river

Left Menu

However, when they didnt return till night, the family approached the police, an official of the Pathanapuram police station told PTI.Police and locals had searched the locality in the night itself but could not trace the boys.This morning, the search and rescue teams found the bodies from the Kallada River.Police suspect that the children might have gone to the river for fishing and accidentally fallen into the water.

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 16-02-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 12:28 IST
The bodies of two boys, aged 14, who went missing in Kollam district were found in a nearby river on Friday morning, police said.

Police said Pattazhy residents Amal and Adhityan were Class 9 students who studied together at a nearby school, went missing on Thursday. ''They were missing from around 3 pm. Their parents thought they had gone to play with their friends. However, when they didn't return till night, the family approached the police,'' an official of the Pathanapuram police station told PTI.

Police and locals had searched the locality in the night itself but could not trace the boys.

This morning, the search and rescue teams found the bodies from the Kallada River.

Police suspect that the children might have gone to the river for fishing and accidentally fallen into the water. An enquiry is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

