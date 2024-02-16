Left Menu

Class 12 Exam Kicks Off in 1160 Centers Across Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:19 IST
Class 12 Exam Kicks Off in 1160 Centers Across Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Plus-II examinations, conducted by the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), commenced across the state on Friday, an official said.

A total of 384,597 students in arts, science, and commerce streams are appearing for the exams, which began at 10 am.

The exams are being held in 1,160 centres, most of which are under CCTV surveillance, said CHSE examination controller Ashok Nayak.

In addition, the school and mass education department has formed squads at the district, zonal, and CHSE levels to monitor the exams and prevent any irregularities.

Nayak said permanent squads of the education department have been deployed in Angul, Keonjhar, and Koraput for the entire duration of the exams to ensure prompt movement to the exam centres in remote areas of the district in case of irregularities. The exams will end on March 20.

Candidates have been advised to arrive at the centres 30 minutes before the start of the exam. Question papers will be distributed five minutes before the exam, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024