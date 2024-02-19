EC delegation in Bihar to review LS poll preparations

Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:08 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here on Monday, heading a delegation of the poll panel that would review preparations in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an official said.

The CEC was accompanied by Election Commissioners Arun Goel and Dharmendra Sharma, besides other senior officials who will be camping here for the next couple of days, he told PTI Bhasha.

Shortly upon arrival from Delhi, the EC delegation held a meeting that was attended by H R Srinivasa, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer, in addition to officials of the state police and central paramilitary forces.

On Tuesday, the delegation is scheduled to hold talks with representatives of registered political parties (national and state).

It will, thereafter, interact with divisional commissioners and district magistrates, who also double up as district electoral officers.

The tour will conclude on Wednesday when the delegation is scheduled to meet several top officials, including Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and Director General of Police R S Bhatti.

