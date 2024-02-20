Left Menu

Rajasthan Police arrests 4 more, including key accused, in 2020 JEN paper leak case

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:08 IST
Rajasthan Police arrests 4 more, including key accused, in 2020 JEN paper leak case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police has arrested four government employees, including a revenue official and a policeman, in connection with the 2020 Junior Engineer (JEN) paper leak case.

Additional Director General of Police (ATS and SOG) VK Singh said 24 people have been arrested in the paper leak case so far.

Of these, five are examinees and 19 are either part of the gang that leaked papers or coaching operators associated with the gang.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on the information leading to Patwari Harshvardhan, the main accused in the case, he said.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had conducted the JEN exam on December 6, 2020 at various examination centres.

The board cancelled the exam after it was found that the question paper was leaked ahead of the exam.

The officer said on the basis of intelligence inputs, a team of SOG arrested Harshwardhan and a policeman from Nepal border.

The policeman was identified as Sub Inspector Rajendra Kumar Yadav alias Raju, aged 30.

The other two arrested were Rajendra Kumar Yadav, 55, a teacher, and Shivratan Mot, 30, a librarian. Both were arrested from different places.

All four had leaked the paper from a Jaipur government school and sold it to the candidates, the officer said.

The officer said that the accused told police during interrogation that the paper had been leaked from Shaheed Digvijay Singh Sumail Government Higher Secondary School, Khatipura, Jaipur.

Rajendra Kumar Yadav, employed as a teacher at the school, leaked the paper from the strong room, he said.

Rajendra Kumar Yadav alias Raju and librarian Shivratan Mot were assigned the task of distributing the papers to the candidates.

The hunt for other accused wanted in the case is still on, the ADGP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024