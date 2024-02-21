Left Menu

J-K administration approves filling up vacancies in paramedical institutions

The approval was granted by the Administrative Council AC which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, a spokesman said.The nursing and paramedical colleges, mostly in private sector, offer 20,000 diploma and 400 degree seats in various courses but recorded negligible admissions for the last two academic sessions after the introduction of new system of admissions for these courses through BOPEE after the reorganisation of JK into two Union territories in 2019.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:26 IST
J-K administration approves filling up vacancies in paramedical institutions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major relief to the management of nearly 150 nursing and paramedical colleges, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday approved filling up of leftover vacancies in such institutions after centralised counselling by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) is over. The approval was granted by the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, a spokesman said.

The nursing and paramedical colleges, mostly in private sector, offer 20,000 diploma and 400 degree seats in various courses but recorded negligible admissions for the last two academic sessions after the introduction of new system of admissions for these courses through BOPEE after the reorganisation of J&K into two Union territories in 2019. “The Administrative Council approved filling up of leftover seats for admission to M.Sc/B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing, B Pharmacy Course and various Paramedical Courses in the Government-run institutions and private institutions by the institution itself, on merit basis strictly as per the eligibility criteria and Standard Operating Procedures framed by the Government, after centralized counselling by the BOPEE is over,” the spokesman said.

He said this has been necessitated because of the fact that majority of such seats in the private as well as government nursing and paramedical institutions remain unfilled and a representation in this regard was submitted by the promoters of the institutions. In another decision, the spokesman said the Administrative Council accorded approval to 50 per cent hike in honorarium in favour of 2,417 ‘Rehbar-e-Khel’ physical education teachers of Youth Services and Sports Department.

Earlier, a high-powered committee under the chief secretary constituted for the purpose in 2021 recommended a hike in honorarium at 50 per cent in favour of the Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) teachers.

The enhancement of honorarium in favour of ReK teachers will encourage them for further promotion and popularization of sports activities in the schools of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024