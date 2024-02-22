Left Menu

Army rescues over 80 stranded students, staff amid snow storm in Jammu's Banihal

I have no words to express my thanks to the Army which came forward for our rescue in such inclement weather and provided food and shelter to us...Hats off to Army, Professor Nikawat said.He said the students and the staff had a wonderful trip to Kashmir but got stranded in Qazigund for three days due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway amid heavy snowfall.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:32 IST
Army rescues over 80 stranded students, staff amid snow storm in Jammu's Banihal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a heavy snow storm and landslide in Jammu, army troops rescued over 80 students and faculty staff who found themselves stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said on Thursday. Heavy snowfall and roadblocks caused by landslides on Wednesday left many commuters stranded along the treacherous Jammu-Srinagar highway, among them were 74 students of a law college and seven of its staff members, the officials said. Army troops acted swiftly and rescued the panicked staff and students of the Rajasthan Law College from NH44, which was blocked.

Professor Kalpesh Nikawat, Principal of Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur hailed the Indian army for its rescue feat. ''I have no words to express my thanks to the Army which came forward for our rescue in such inclement weather and provided food and shelter to us...Hats off to Army,'' Professor Nikawat said.

He said the students and the staff had a wonderful trip to Kashmir but got stranded in Qazigund for three days due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway amid heavy snowfall. ''A landslide occurred just 500 metres in front of our vehicle after crossing Banihal, leaving us frightened,'' one of the students said. Praising the army, Professor Priyadarshi Nagda said the personnel responded to their desperate call for help within a couple of hours and provided blankets, food and shelter to the students and the staff.

One of the students, Ashutosh Shastri, who was also caught in the snow storm, said he was thankful to the army for their support, calling his stay at the army camp home-like.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024