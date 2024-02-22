Left Menu

President Murmu to undertake 4-day visit to Odisha from Feb 28

During her visit, President Murmu will participate in various programmes across several districts, including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Khurda, and Sambalpur.On February 28, President Murmu will arrive in Mayurbhanj district, where she is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for several projects and inaugurate others in Rairangpur.

22-02-2024
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a four-day visit to Odisha starting February 28, official sources said. During her visit, President Murmu will participate in various programmes across several districts, including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Khurda, and Sambalpur.

On February 28, President Murmu will arrive in Mayurbhanj district, where she is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for several projects and inaugurate others in Rairangpur. The following day, she will visit the Kichakeswari temple in Mayurbhanj to pay her respects to the goddess before proceeding to Keonjhar to inaugurate a national-level seminar on tribals at Dharanidhar University. In the evening, she will attend the 53rd Convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar and stay overnight at Raj Bhavan in the city.

On March 1, President Murmu will attend the 25th Convocation of Berhampur University in Ganjam district. The next day, she will participate in various programmes in Sambalpur before departing for Delhi.

In preparation for the President's visit, a high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary PK Jena attended by DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi and other senior officials. District collectors and SPs from the districts where the President's visit is scheduled also attended the meeting.

