SSB inks MoU for free education of 100 children of force personnel

23-02-2024
Border guarding force SSB on Friday inked an agreement with an IB curriculum offering private school in Bengaluru that will provide free education to 100 children of the personnel of the paramilitary.

The about 80,000 personnel strong Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) functions under the Union home ministry and is primarily tasked to guard unfenced Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the SSB and the United World Academy, Bengaluru at the forces' headquarters here will ensure 100 free seats for school-going children of serving force personnel and of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

SSB Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary said this was an effort by the force to help its troops, deployed in remote and far off border areas, securing quality education for their wards.

The DG said all field formations of the SSB have been informed about the initiative and they hope to get positive results.

The admission and academic fee has been waived for 100 SSB children as part of the MoU. The boarding expenses for a child will be about Rs 1.08 lakh per annum, a senior SSB officer said.

The officer said the school offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

