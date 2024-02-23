Left Menu

12 school students injured in Erode, as van carrying them home overturns

PTI | Erode | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 19:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik
Twelve students returning home from school in a private van suffered injuries when the vehicle met with an accident on Friday in Erode, and have been admitted in the Government Headquarters Hospital here.

According to Erode North Police, around 4.45 pm, a private van carrying 11 girls and a boy studying in classes two to eight in a private school in Erode was on the way to drop the children to their homes after classes.

When the vehicle reached Choolai area on Erode-Chitode main road, a private town bus hit it from behind, causing the van driver to lose control and the vehicle to overturn. All 12 students in the van were injured and taken to the government hospital with the help of the local residents. Of the 12 students, 6 girls sustained fractures and major injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The van driver escaped with minor injuries. Erode North Police which went to the spot on receiving information about the accident, have registered a case against the private town bus driver and are investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

