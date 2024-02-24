ICAI to open 11 CoEs in 2 yrs, Kolkata chapter by Dec 24

Left Menu

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday said it will open the Kolkata chapter of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) by December 2024.

This will mark the third such centre of excellence after Hyderabad and Jaipur.

''The CoE in Kolkata will be established in Rajarhat by December this year. We plan to open 11 such CoEs across India in the next two years,'' said ICAI president Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal.

He mentioned that these centres will facilitate research in the accounting domain and will also be utilised for skilling and re-skilling of members and students.

With a membership base of 4 lakhs and over 8.5 lakhs students pursuing the CA course, ICAI is the largest accounting body globally, operating in 81 countries. The newly elected national president from Kolkata unveiled the theme 'Drishti'.

These initiatives include implementing digitalization through E-Office and integrating technology like AI and blockchain into CA practices. Additionally, collaboration with the government aims to enhance the tax-to-GDP ratio, while initiatives like the UDIN scheme ensure document certification authenticity. Furthermore, the ''Each One Teach One'' scheme, where each CA will support one student, is also emphasised.

