PM Modi virtually inaugurates 300-bed PGIMER satellite centre in Sangrur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday virtually inaugurated a 300-bed satellite centre of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Punjab's Sangrur and laid the foundation stone of a 100-bed facility in Ferozepur.

According to a statement issued by the PGIMER (Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) here, the move marks a significant milestone and fruition of the continued endeavour of the Union Health Ministry to provide top-notch, affordable and accessible healthcare services to people in Punjab.

Addressing the nation from Gujarat's Rajkot, Modi also virtually inaugurated five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

PGIMER Director Professor Vivek Lal later issued a statement saying, ''The establishment of the PGIMER's satellite centres of Sangrur and Ferozepur underscores the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, to bolstering healthcare infrastructure and extending advanced medical facilities to every corner, ensuring equitable healthcare access for all here in the state of Punjab.'' PGIMER's satellite centres in Sangrur and Ferozepur will have state-of-the-art facilities and serve as beacons of hope, healing and progress for the communities they serve. These centres will also reach out to the underserved population in the far-flung areas through community outreach activities, he added.

The PGIMER centre in Sangrur is poised to cater to the healthcare needs of the surrounding communities, offering a wide range of medical services and specialities, Lal said.

Similarly, the foundation stone for the Ferozepur satellite centre lays the groundwork for future healthcare excellence in the region, promising enhanced medical care and facilities, the PGIMER director said.

Among the key features of the Sangrur PGIMER centre are 300 beds, five large and two small operation theatres, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards, emergency services, In-Patient Department (IPD) services, telemedicine centre and a host of other cutting-edge amenities.

The foundation stone for this hospital was laid in 2013 and its construction was completed in two phases, the statement said.

The satellite centre of the PGIMER in Ferozepur is planned to house 100 indoor beds. Besides the hospital blocks, other facilities will include well-equipped emergency units, modular operation theatres and ICUs among others, it added.

The Ferozepur centre will also house 17 different departments of specialities and super-specialities along with operation theatres.

