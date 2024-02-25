Left Menu

PM Modi virtually inaugurates 300-bed PGIMER satellite centre in Sangrur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 22:07 IST
PM Modi virtually inaugurates 300-bed PGIMER satellite centre in Sangrur
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday virtually inaugurated a 300-bed satellite centre of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Punjab's Sangrur and laid the foundation stone of a 100-bed facility in Ferozepur.

According to a statement issued by the PGIMER (Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) here, the move marks a significant milestone and fruition of the continued endeavour of the Union Health Ministry to provide top-notch, affordable and accessible healthcare services to people in Punjab.

Addressing the nation from Gujarat's Rajkot, Modi also virtually inaugurated five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

PGIMER Director Professor Vivek Lal later issued a statement saying, ''The establishment of the PGIMER's satellite centres of Sangrur and Ferozepur underscores the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, to bolstering healthcare infrastructure and extending advanced medical facilities to every corner, ensuring equitable healthcare access for all here in the state of Punjab.'' PGIMER's satellite centres in Sangrur and Ferozepur will have state-of-the-art facilities and serve as beacons of hope, healing and progress for the communities they serve. These centres will also reach out to the underserved population in the far-flung areas through community outreach activities, he added.

The PGIMER centre in Sangrur is poised to cater to the healthcare needs of the surrounding communities, offering a wide range of medical services and specialities, Lal said.

Similarly, the foundation stone for the Ferozepur satellite centre lays the groundwork for future healthcare excellence in the region, promising enhanced medical care and facilities, the PGIMER director said.

Among the key features of the Sangrur PGIMER centre are 300 beds, five large and two small operation theatres, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards, emergency services, In-Patient Department (IPD) services, telemedicine centre and a host of other cutting-edge amenities.

The foundation stone for this hospital was laid in 2013 and its construction was completed in two phases, the statement said.

The satellite centre of the PGIMER in Ferozepur is planned to house 100 indoor beds. Besides the hospital blocks, other facilities will include well-equipped emergency units, modular operation theatres and ICUs among others, it added.

The Ferozepur centre will also house 17 different departments of specialities and super-specialities along with operation theatres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024