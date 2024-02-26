Uri, Balakot strikes were befitting reply to rising West front terrorism, says S Jaishankar

Union Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the Uri and Balakot strikes were a befitting reply by India to the rising terrorism on the West front. Jaishankar made the remark while addressing the Pandit Hriday Nath Kunzru Memorial Lecture 2024 on 'Bharat and the World' at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here. ''The Uri and Balakot strikes by India sent its own message to the world.

The West front terrorism got a befitting reply,'' Jaishankar said while speaking about India's strengthening global footprint. ''There has been discernible, even if uneven, progress in economic and political re-balancing of the global order. The G20 has taken over the G7 and many new groupings and mechanisms have come into being. ''The list of the top economies of the world has undergone change and India itself has moved up six positions in the last decade,'' he said.

