British Council brings ‘Future of English’ exhibition to Delhi

Interactive exhibition gathers global perspectives and encourages conversation as it travels the world Exhibition details Future of English British Council, 17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi Monday 19 February 2024 to Wednesday 17 April 2024 Opening hours - 10.00 am to 6.00 pm, closed on Sundays and national holidays New Delhi, 26 February 2024 British Council, the UK's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is excited to announce the arrival of its global 'Future of English' exhibition to New Delhi. On display from Monday February 19 to Wednesday 17 April 2024, at the British Council premises at 17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, this exhibition is a unique display of cutting-edge developments and best practices in English language teaching, learning, and assessment. Brought to India during the 75th anniversary of the British Council's presence in the country, the exhibition uses interactive displays to illustrate the global impact of the language, contextualized within India's multilingual setting. The exhibition features interactive elements that will ask visitors for their views on the future of the English language and will showcase three key themes from the landmark publication Future of English: Global Perspectives – English in education, English in the workplace, and English in the community. This book is the first publication in a major program of research and global engagement started by the British Council in 2020. The exhibition features an 'India Wall,' highlighting India's diverse linguistic heritage. It features an engaging and fun activity for the audience and highlights British Council's work in multilingualism as well as the emphasis on multilingualism in India's National Education Policy 2020. Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council, said, ''We are delighted to bring the Future of English exhibition to India this year, as we mark our 75th year in India. As experts in English language teaching, learning and assessment, the British Council uses cutting edge and inclusive methods. This not only increases academic, career, and social opportunities, but also enables young people to actively engage in an increasingly multilingual and globalized world. With a deep understanding research and pedagogy from both local and global contexts, we work with governments and educators to enhance English learning outcomes in formal and diverse multilingual education systems. Our Future of English exhibition shares wide-ranging and diverse perspectives about the future of English from partners, thought leaders, teachers and learners around the world.'' During the exhibition, webinars, wrap around sessions and workshops for teachers, teacher educators, and policy makers will be held, both online and at the British Council in Delhi. Some of the key speakers during the exhibition are Sarah Rogerson, Director English Program, British Council South and East Asia; Prof. Lina Mukhopadhyay from English and Foreign Languages University, Prof. Ianthi Tsimpli from University of Cambridge and Radhika Gholkar, Academic lead for English Program, British Council, India. Key findings: • English will continue to play an important role, increasingly doing so alongside other languages to provide rich linguistic opportunities for learners all over the world.

• There is a strong connection between the desire to learn English and the need for teachers, even when new technologies are considered.

• The private sector can fill the gaps in public sector language education provision and can increase opportunities for young people. However, the quality of some private provision is variable, and the report recommends greater collaboration between public and private providers.

• Policy makers should continuously review the approach to assessing English proficiency to make sure assessment practices stay relevant for today's study, work and social interactions. • Technology has the potential to help greater numbers of students access language learning. But the publication found that it also risks widening the divide between people who have access to technology and those who do not.

India specific findings: • The rise of English as a Medium of Instruction (EMI) in public schools and concurrently, the private sector's role in education is expanding beyond traditional models, offering diverse educational products and services independently of mainstream formal education. This growth includes a substantial increase in private-sector provision for English language learning. • Collaboration between the public and private sectors is emphasized to mitigate potential inequalities arising from private-sector growth. • There is a growing acceptance of local variations of English alongside the adoption of technology, particularly smartphones and social media, which are reshaping learning opportunities and emphasizing context-based English learning tailored to regional and sectoral needs. • These trends underscore the dynamic nature of language education and its intersection with broader socio-political dynamics.

In addition to these trends, the exhibition will explore the evolving landscape of English as a global language, highlighting regional variations and the role of technology in language learning. With a focus on personalization, localization, and contextualization, the exhibition underscores the importance of adapting English language education to meet the diverse needs of learners in various sectors and regions.

The 'Future of English' exhibition invites educators, policymakers, language enthusiasts, and the public to explore the dynamic and multifaceted nature of English language education. Admission to the exhibition is free. Find out more at the link here.

About the British Council The British Council is the UK's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education, and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022–23 we reached 600 million people.

www.britishcouncil.in (Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)