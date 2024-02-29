Left Menu

Statue of 14th century spiritual head Vidyaranya unveiled at JNU

It is necessary to imbibe the Indian knowledge system to the curriculum to take Indian civilization to great heights, Pandit said while addressing a gathering after the unveiling.She thanked the 36th Jagadguru Bharathi Teertha Mahaswamiji for the statue.Gowrishankar said it was important that the knowledge available in the Sringeri math is shared with the common man.He also offered to establish a Chair of Vidyaranya in JNU to spread the consciousness and realisations of the scholars of Sri Sringeri Math to the outside world.

A statue of 14th century spiritual head Jagadguru Sri Vidyaranya Mahaswamiji was unveiled on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, the varsity said on Thursday. The unveiling was done by JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit and Sri Sringeri Math Chief Advisor V R Gowrishankar.

The statue has been installed at the Centre for Indo-centric Studies' Vidyaranya Institute of Knowledge and Advanced Studies (VIKAS), named after the spiritual guru.

''Holistic knowledge comes from science and spirituality together. It is necessary to imbibe the Indian knowledge system to the curriculum to take Indian civilization to great heights,'' Pandit said while addressing a gathering after the unveiling.

She thanked the 36th Jagadguru Bharathi Teertha Mahaswamiji for the statue.

Gowrishankar said it was important that the knowledge available in the Sringeri math is shared with the common man.

He also offered to establish a Chair of Vidyaranya in JNU to spread the ''consciousness and realisations'' of the scholars of Sri Sringeri Math to the outside world.

