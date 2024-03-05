InsuranceDekho Launches 'SWRA - She will Rise Again' Program; aims to support women's return to the workforce

New Delhi (India), March 5: InsuranceDekho, India's leading Insurtech brand, headquartered in Gurugram has recently launched 'SWRA - She Will Rise Again' an initiative that focuses on bringing back women on a career break. The company invited "the Magnificent Mary Kom" to unveil the program. This initiative intends to encourage women with a minimum one-year career gap to return to the workforce. The initiative is dedicated to providing them with equal opportunities, rights, and remuneration, ensuring they receive fair treatment and recognition at the workplace. Mary Kom, during her boxing journey, took a career break and is a perfect example of making a comeback, winning Olympic medals and world championships along the way. While SWRA provides equitable pay and opportunities to women returning to work, InsuranceDekho will also offer training to help participants break their preconceived notions, build their confidence, re-present their candidature, and prepare them to navigate the corporate landscape confidently. The term 'SWRA' stands for 'she will rise again,' and reflects the brand's commitment to supporting women on their journey back to work. As part of its long-term commitment to empowering women, InsuranceDekho intends to conduct this initiative every year and hire and train at least 10,000 women on the other side of their career breaks by 2030. On a mission to build Bharat, InsuranceDekho is present across 98% pin codes in India and insures 10 individuals every minute. Now, through SWRA, the company will leverage its vast presence to become a supportive partner to exceptionally talented women across the country, allowing them to realise their full potential, while also furthering its goal to reach 99% Indian pin codes. The initiative also aligns with the theme of the 2024 International Women's Day 'Invest in Women'. By removing obstacles for women who have taken career breaks, InsuranceDekho is investing in their professional growth and contributing towards gender equality and empowerment. Divya Mohan, CHRO of InsuranceDekho, said, ''We spoke with women from various walks of life who have shared the challenges they encounter when attempting to re-enter the workforce after a career break. Having left their work due to several reasons ranging from family responsibilities to health concerns, they fear that they will not be able to reclaim their previous position in the corporate world before they took a break. The primary objective of 'SWRA' is to focus on their psyche and instill the confidence they need to navigate the corporate world more effectively.'' Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Founder of InsuranceDekho, added," I have the utmost respect for women who are committed to thriving in today's competitive world. Our team has many women who don the hats of mothers, wives, and daughters - all the while being supremely talented individuals. At InsuranceDekho, we ensure our women professionals are offered ample growth opportunities in their careers. With 'SWRA' we will focus not just on hiring more women with career gaps in our workforce but also on training them in the right way so that they can continue to climb the corporate ladder effortlessly." About InsuranceDekho InsuranceDekho was incubated within India's leading Auto-tech and IPO bound Unicorn - CarDekho Group. InsuranceDekho is a brand name owned by Girnar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd (GIBPL). GIBPL was incorporated in 2016 and was granted the license to act as a Direct Insurance Broker by the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India ("IRDAI") in 2017. It enables its consumers to compare different insurance policies based on their requirements and helps them purchase the most suitable plan. The company currently has tie-ups with 47+ insurance companies offering more than 510+ plans on its platform. 171Indians buy a policy from InsuranceDekho every minute. InsuranceDekho is headquartered in Gurgaon and has a presence in 1700+ cities across the country. Multi-talented director-actor Farhan Akhtar is InsuranceDekho's brand ambassador.

