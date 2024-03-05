Left Menu

14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in Rajasthan paper leak case

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:54 IST
14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in Rajasthan paper leak case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen trainee Rajasthan Police sub-inspectors were arrested on Tuesday over a 2021 paper leak case connected to the recruitment exam they cleared, officials said.

The 14 are among the 16 probationary sub-inspectors who were detained in connection with the case. An FIR was filed against 40 people in total, the officials said.

At the Special Operations Group (SOG) headquarters here to discuss the paper leak of the Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination held in 2021, Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said the number of fraudulently recruited candidates for the SI position could reach 300.

''I will talk with the government to cancel the examination,'' he added.

Meena also claimed that he was in possession of documents and evidence that indicate the involvement of certain individuals within the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) in the paper leaks.

''The figure of those (fraudulently) selected as sub-inspectors may range from 250 to 300. These individuals will be removed and possibly replaced with new recruits. No action will be taken against those who are innocent,'' Meena told reporters.

The minister alleged that the previous government recruited 50 per cent fake candidates. He instructed the SOG to review the videography stored in the RPSC office to obtain information on fake candidates.

Talking to reporters, Meena accused the RAS topper of being selected through fraudulent means during the previous Congress government rule.

Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) V K Singh said 14 out of 16 sub-inspectors currently undergoing probation have been arrested in the paper leak case.

He said the centre superintendent at the time of the examination Rajesh Khandelwal has also been arrested for his involvement and an invigilator at the examination centre is wanted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024