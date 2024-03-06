Airbus signs pact with IIM Mumbai to offer aviation training to professionals

European aviation major Airbus on Wednesday said it has signed a contract with Indian Institute of Management Mumbai to offer aviation training to professionals.

Aimed at equipping these professionals with industry-ready skills under Airbus Beyond programme, Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), as part of the initiative will offer short-term aviation courses to aspiring and working professionals, Airbus said in a release.

Airbus Beyond is an Airbus company that readies professionals for aerospace industry challenges, as per the company.

The programme offers courses in the areas of aviation logistics, supply chain management, operations excellence, cargo handling, strategic procurement, business analytics and digitisation.

Under the pact, IIM Mumbai will organise courses, onboard students and provide infrastructure and logistical support.

On the other hand, Airbus on its part, will provide trainers and training material from the Airbus Beyond catalogue for short-term courses in the initial phase and co-curate long-term courses and certify their trainers in the later phase, the release stated.

''Through this partnership with IIM Mumbai, we are combining our expertise and resources to create comprehensive programmes that will help advance the future of aerospace education and skilling in India,'' Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, said.

The move will further support in creating a strong pipeline of industry-ready talent for the aviation sector in the country, he added.

''This is the first-of-its-kind strategic collaboration between IIM Mumbai and Airbus,'' Manoj K Tiwari, Director at the institute, said.

The programmes are designed to enhance capability building at both executive and frontline levels, according to Airbus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)