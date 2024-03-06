HCLFoundation announces grants to 9 NGOs for various projects
HCLFoundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of HCL Technologies, has approved a grant of around Rs 16.5 crore for nine NGOs to undertake projects related to the preservation of endangered species to perinatal mental health, childcare in rural India and others.
The IT services company in a filing said that HCLFoundation has announced the winner NGOs of the 2024 edition of its flagship programme HCLTech Grant.
Among the winners, three NGOs, The Corbett Foundation (environment), Sangath (health) and Makkala Jagriti (education), will receive Rs 5 crore each for their projects of four-year duration.
Besides, six NGOs will receive grants of Rs 25 lakh each for their projects of one-year duration.
HCLTech Grant supports projects in sustainable rural development in India across environment, health and education. HCLFoundation has committed funding of Rs 146.95 crore through HCLTech Grant for various projects.
