Youth today enabled to level playing field: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the youth of the nation today are enabled, as never before, to a level playing field divorced of ''nightmare of patronage, favouritism and nepotism''.

''You are lucky to be living in an enabling ecosystem where you may unleash and expand your talent and realise your aspirations. An ecosystem that was not available when we were students,'' Dhankhar said delivering his address at a convocation function at Panjab University here.

Punjab and Haryana governors, Punjab Assembly speaker and state's education minister were among those present.

Dhankhar said, ''Present student category has very wholesome ecosystem available to them. As a consequence of series of affirmative governance and policy initiatives, my young friends, you will be taking leap in the larger domain that offers new vistas of opportunities.'' ''Today, youth of nation are enabled, as never before, to a level playing field divorced of nightmare of patronage, favouritism and nepotism.

''You realise the importance of level playing field only when you are denied. Me and my generation has seen it. We have seen what patronage means, what favouritism means. You are lucky to be living in times when you have level playing field available to you,'' he said.

Dhankhar also said ''privileged pedigree has ended with fair, equitable and enforceability of equality before law. Equality before law is inalienable democratic facet under new norm now. Just imagine denial of it''.

''How humiliating it could be that there are people more privileged than you are. Now, that privileged pedigree has come to an end,'' he said.

Dhankhar also said it is baffling and worrisome that enforcement of law, a legal process, is sought to be ridiculed by some by taking to streets. ''As most vital stakeholders in democracy and governance, my young friends, you need to neutralise such sinister trends. Adherence to law is fundamental to democracy and that gives us the most vital constitutional right -- the right of equality.'' He said that patronage and corruption, once password to a job or opportunity, has ended.

''Its practitioners are now facing heat of law. Even high and mighty are being held accountable to law and are in its tight grip. Power corridors, once infested with corrupt elements, have now been sanitised,'' he said.

Referring to Prof Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor of the Panjab University, Dhankhar said, ''Under its first woman vice chancellor in its history of more than 140 years, Panjab University is on a path of progress.'' On the occasion of the 71st convocation, 413 PhD degrees that were awarded included 263 females. Among the 88 undergraduate toppers included 62 females while out of 357 postgraduate toppers, 278 were women.

At the beginning of his speech, Dhankhar noted, ''We are fast heading, heading with nuclear speed, towards women-led development, women-led governance...'' About the university, he said this esteemed institution has been a cradle of visionaries, scholars and leaders who have made significant contributions to various fields -- from academia, research to public service and entrepreneurship.

Referring to global alumni meet of the PU earlier, Dhankhar said he had emphasised that the true strength of a university lies in its faculty and alumni, much beyond its infrastructure. ''From this platform, I urge the alumni to come forward in a concerted manner and give liberally to their alma mater time and resources,'' he said.

''In developed nations, as you are fully aware, the rise of institutions is driven by alumni and corporates. There is lot to be done by these segments in this direction, I am sure they will listen to me and catalyse a favourable scenario,'' he said.

Dhankhar also said progress, as regards the Panjab University alumni, ''is not on expected trajectory''.

''It is not even a fraction of its potential. I acknowledge the good work they are doing, but it is not fraction of their potential. Time has come when they must exploit their potential to ensure this university is on incremental trajectory and reaches a level which is in the top grade.

''I have optimism and hope that alumni will come forward and contribute their time and resources. This will account for growth of research in education sector and take this great university to greater heights,'' he said.

The vice president also urged the corporates to handhold educational institutions, saying this will lead to upsurge in very significant areas including innovation, research and development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)