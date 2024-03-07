Left Menu

HP Cabinet sub-committee recommends declaration of results of JOA (IT) exam

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Himachal Pradesh Cabinet sub-committee on the Junior Officer Assistant (IT) recruitment exam Thursday unanimously decided to publish the results of the test except for seven candidates booked in connection with a paper leak probe.

The sub-committee was constituted to examine the legal aspects of the results of the exam held up on account of a vigilance inquiry into the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee here, said that after due deliberations, a unanimous decision was taken to announce the results for all the candidates who had appeared in the exam, except for the seven candidates against whom an FIR has been registered.

In a statement, Agnihotri said the recommendations of the sub-committee would be conveyed and placed before the Cabinet for approval.

''We believe that the decision taken by the sub-committee will give enough relief to the candidates sitting on a continuous hunger strike for the past few days demanding the declaration of the results of JOA (IT) postcode 817. Over two lakh candidates had appeared for this examination,'' he said.

The results of the JOA (IT) and some other examinations were withheld after the vigilance department pointed out irregularities in tests conducted by the HPSSC following a paper leak incident unearthed on December 23, 2022.

The vigilance department arrested the commission's then senior assistant Uma Azad with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

