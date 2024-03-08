Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-03-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 00:22 IST
Under NEP, India on transformational journey to restructure education system: RSS leader
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Indresh_RSS)
Under the National Education Policy (NEP), India is embarking on a transformational journey to restructure its education system based on the country's knowledge traditions, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said in Greater Noida on Thursday.

He said the Indian knowledge system inculcates an entrepreneurial mindset in students by encouraging them to take risks and embrace innovation, besides inspiring them to become creators rather than job-seekers.

In recent years, the concept of the Indian knowledge system has gained momentum and it aims to revive the ancient traditions and knowledge of India, the RSS' national executive member said during an event at the Sharda University.

''Under the NEP, India is embarking on a transformational journey to restructure its education system based on Indian knowledge traditions. It will include tribal knowledge and indigenous and traditional ways of learning, as well as mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, yoga, architecture, medicine, agriculture, engineering, linguistics, literature, sports, governance, politics, and conservation,'' Kumar said.

The RSS functionary also hailed India's traditional sciences, saying in comparison to other technologies of the world, it gives accurate information about solar and lunar eclipses among other forecasts.

P K Gupta, chancellor of Sharda University, said, ''The Indian knowledge system aims to support and facilitate further research to solve contemporary social issues, based on the Vedic literature, Vedas, and Upanishads. The existing Indian knowledge system courses are being synced with digital learning platforms.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

