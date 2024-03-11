Left Menu

Protests erupt in Jamia Millia Islamia over implementation of CAA

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI also opposed the implementation of the Act.A senior police officer said the security around the Jamia campus has been beefed up to prevent any further gathering outside the campus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:28 IST
Protests erupt in Jamia Millia Islamia over implementation of CAA
Representative Images Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus here on Monday hours after the Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), leading to heavy police deployment at the university.

A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police. The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also opposed the implementation of the Act.

A senior police officer said the security around the Jamia campus has been beefed up to prevent any further gathering outside the campus. Speaking to PTI, Jamia Acting Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain said, ''We have tightened security arrangements to avoid any kind of agitation on the campus. No protest against the CAA will be allowed by students or outsiders near the campus.'' A video surfaced that shows a group of students holding posters and banners gathered on the Jamia campus raising slogans against the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens). ''NSUI Jamia Millia Islamia protests against the decision of the Central government to implement the unconstitutional CAA,'' a statement by NSUI's Jamia unit said. To register their protest, Jamia NSUI president N S Abdul Hameed and vice president Dibya Jyoti Tripathy organised an event for reading of Constitution's preamble.

Jamia was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020. During the protests, police had barged into the Jamia campus in pursuit of some alleged miscreants who had set some buses on fire. Police personnel were accused of attacking students in the university library on December 15, 2019. Several students were injured in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024