Delhi mayor directs probe against former Hardayal Library secretary for alleged graft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:13 IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday gave directions to launch an investigation in alleged misappropriation of funds by the former secretary of Hardayal Library, an official statement said.

The mayor has written to MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to investigate the matter after receiving complaints against BJP councillor and former secretary of the Hardayal Library, Poonam Parashar, according to the statement.

Parashar served as the secretary of Hardayal Library during 2021-22.

Addressing a press conference, Oberoi claimed she has received complaints against Parashar for misappropriation of funds and a demand for CBI inquiry in the matter.

Parashar could not be reached out for an immediate reaction to the allegation.

''Several complaints have come to the mayor's office through post against Poonam Parashar. Officials have been instructed to investigate these complaints,'' the statement read.

According to the complaints, Parashar did not pay the electricity bill of the library for an entire year during her tenure and also did not pay the salaries of employees leading to an electricity cut that lingered for months, forcing students to study in the darkness and a strike by the staff.

Oberoi claimed the AAP-led MCD has paid the pending electricity bill of Rs 5.50 lakh to get the electricity supply back.

She also claimed the five months' salary of employees have been given and remaining dues will be cleared in the next financial year.

Hardayal is a 160-year-old heritage library run by the MCD. It has a total of 33 branches, including its headquarters.

