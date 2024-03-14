Union Asset Management Company appoints Madhu Nair as CEO

Union Asset Management Company Private Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Madhu Nair as its chief executive officer (CEO).

This comes following the resignation of G Pradeepkumar, who served as the CEO of Union AMC for the past 14 years, the asset management firm said in a statement.

Nair, a Harvard Business School alumni, comes with over 25 years of experience across various market segments. He was instrumental in building up asset management companies like HSBC, Invesco and Kotak, during his career span of two-and-a-half decades.

''I'm deeply committed to driving growth and fostering a culture where every individual's potential is realized... The objective is to build a strong investment led platform which will enable products and services which can help retail and institutional investors to achieve happy outcomes and benefit from India's Amrit Kaal era,'' Nair said.

Pradeepkumar expressed confidence in Union Mutual Fund's ability to achieve new heights under the new leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)