Manipur to introduce grading system in class 10 board examination

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-03-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 09:23 IST
Imphal, Mar 15 ( PTI) The Manipur government will introduce grading system for the class 10 board examination from this year, an official statement said.

No division or rank will be awarded in the grading system for the high school leaving certificate examination (class 10), said the statement issued by Joint Secretary, Education Department, Elangbam Sonia on Thursday.

''In the grading system being introduced, no total marks/aggregate will be displayed in the document, no division/rank will be awarded and only pass/fail will be printed'', the statement said.

Students will be graded with A1 for those getting 91 to 100 and A2 for those getting from 81 to 90. E1 would be awarded for those with 21 to 30 marks and would be termed as fail along with E2.

''The government felt that though competition amongst the students is good to improve one's performance, there is a need to see that it does not lead to stress or completely dishearten a minor'', it said, adding that ''grading system reduces stress and burden on the students helping them to learn with less stress without being over competitive at their age''.

At least 37,715 students including 18,628 female students are appearing for the matriculation examination which is being held from March 15 to April 8 in 154 examination centres, an official said.

