Adhir seeks Modi's intervention in addressing issue of traffic snarls in Delhi due to PM's cavalcade movement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:32 IST
Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of ''huge traffic snarls'', particularly in central Delhi, due to the movement of the PM's cavalcade and urged his intervention to ensure avoidance of any hardship to people.

Chowdhury raised the issue in a letter to Modi while stressing that the prime minister's security and well-being are of utmost concern to the people as a whole and there can never be any compromise or let up on that front.

''Nevertheless, it is a fact that the commuters on the public roads, who are from varied sections of the society and may include daily wagers, patients, office-goers, school and college going children, are often put to immense hardship owing to blocking/diversion of traffic, which is often for long durations, due to the VVIP movement,'' he said.

''I have heard and am also told of instances of people missing their flights, trains, examinations, as also delays in getting critically needed medical care owing to traffic blocks. The effect on the commuters that your movement on Delhi's roads has been having may not be in your notice and knowledge in complete and objective terms,'' Chowdhury said in his letter dated March 15.

Considering the factual position relating to the negative effect of traffic blocks and diversions on the general public, it is an imminent necessity on the part of the authorities concerned, including the experts on traffic management, to work out and implement appropriate plans to minimize the hardship that the ''travelling public'' is being put through owing to the VVIP movement on the roads of the capital city, he said.

''This obviously needs to be achieved without an iota of compromise on your security,'' Chowdhury asserted.

''The matter being of public concern, I am sure, you will have this looked into, and needful action taken, as suggested,'' he said.

''I would once again like to reiterate here that your safety and security are of paramount concern on which there can never ever be any let up or compromise. At the same time, it will be just and proper to ensure that the general public is not put to any avoidable hardship due to the disruption caused to the traffic movement on the roads of New Delhi,'' Chowdhury said.

