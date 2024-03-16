Left Menu

JNUSU elections: Poll body declares 35 candidates eligible for president's post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 11:03 IST
JNUSU elections: Poll body declares 35 candidates eligible for president's post
  • Country:
  • India

The poll body of the Jawaharlal Nehru University has released a list of 141 eligible candidates, who can contest for the central panel in the upcoming students union elections.

The central panel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) comprises four positions --president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary.

The Election Committee for the 2023-24 JNUSU elections declared 35 candidates eligible for the post of president, 37 for vice-president, 38 for general secretary and 31 for joint secretary.

The Election Committee (EC) released the names of the students whose candidature was found valid for contesting for the central panel of the JNU students union.

Besides, the poll body has also released a list of 171 candidates, who will be eligible to fight for the post of councillor from different schools of the university.

The students from around 20 schools of the Jawaharlal Nehru University will be participating in the upcoming polls, according to the EC data.

The nominations are currently open for withdrawal. A final list will be displayed by the EC at 3 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024