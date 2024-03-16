Wales will get its first Black leader after Vaughan Gething wins a Welsh Labour Party contest

Left Menu

Vaughan Gething won the Welsh Labour Party leadership contest on Saturday, and is set to become the first Black leader of Wales semi-autonomous government.Gething, who is currently Welsh economy minister, beat Education Minister Jeremy Miles in a race to replace First Minister Mark Drakeford.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:07 IST
Vaughan Gething won the Welsh Labour Party leadership contest on Saturday, and is set to become the first Black leader of Wales' semi-autonomous government.

Gething, who is currently Welsh economy minister, beat Education Minister Jeremy Miles in a race to replace First Minister Mark Drakeford. Drakeford announced late last year he would step down once a replacement was chosen.

Gething, 50, will be the fifth first minister since Wales' national legislature was established in 1999. He needs to be confirmed next week by the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, where Labour is the largest party.

Gething, son of a Welsh father and Zambian mother, will be the first Black leader of a government in the U.K.

Wales is one of four countries that make up the United Kingdom, along with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The British government in London is responsible for defense, foreign affairs and other U.K.-wide issues, while administrations in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast control areas such as education and health.

Gething's campaign was rattled by the revelation he'd accepted 200,000 pounds ($255,000) in donations from a recycling company that was found guilty of environmental offenses and breaching health and safety regulations.

Gething said the donations were properly declared under electoral rules.

