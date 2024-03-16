Left Menu

The last date for filing nominations is March 27. He said the state has a total number of 10,47,929 femals and 9,80,855 male voters in addition to 239 transgender electors.To check election expenditure, 197 flying squads, 194 static surveillance teams, 92 video surveillance teams, 60 video viewing teams and 60 accounting teams have been constituted.Trained officials have visited polling stations for identification of vulnerable locations.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-03-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 20:13 IST
1,058 polling stations 'vulnerable critical': Manipur chief electoral officer
Manipur chief electoral officer Pradeep Kumar Jha on Saturday said 1,058 polling stations out of 2,955 have been identified as ''vulnerable critical'' in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Jha said, ''The first phase of polls on April 19 will cover 47 assembly segments while the second phase on April 26 will have 13 assembly segments. The last date for filing nominations is March 27.'' He said the state has a total number of 10,47,929 femals and 9,80,855 male voters in addition to 239 transgender electors.

To check election expenditure, 197 flying squads, 194 static surveillance teams, 92 video surveillance teams, 60 video viewing teams and 60 accounting teams have been constituted.

''Trained officials have visited polling stations for identification of vulnerable locations. A total of 1,058 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable and critical,'' he said, adding, ''Steps have been taken to identify history-sheeters, trouble mongers, and persons who might create trouble.'' ''These critical and vulnerable polling stations will be brought under webcasting/videography'' along with deployment of micro observers and additional deployment of CAPFs,'' he said.

