Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

India on Sunday said the Gujarat government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of violence at a university in Ahmedabad in which two foreign students sustained injuries.Local police said it arrested two men and are looking for more after students hailing from different foreign countries were allegedly assaulted by a group at one of the hostels of the Gujarat University in Ahmedabad for offering namaz.External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said one of the two foreign students injured in the violence has been discharged from hospital.An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:12 IST
India on Sunday said the Gujarat government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of violence at a university in Ahmedabad in which two foreign students sustained injuries.

Local police said it arrested two men and are looking for more after students hailing from different foreign countries were allegedly assaulted by a group at one of the hostels of the Gujarat University in Ahmedabad for offering namaz.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said one of the two foreign students injured in the violence has been discharged from hospital.

''An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators,'' he said on 'X'.

''Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention,'' he said.

Two students -- one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan -- were hospitalised after the incident that took place at the university's A-block hostel on Saturday night, according to the police.

An FIR was registered against 20-25 unidentified accused persons under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, damage to property, and criminal trespass, among others, senior police official Tarun Duggal said in Ahmedabad.

Nine teams have been formed to conduct the probe into the incident, Police Commissioner G S Malik said.

The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday when nearly two dozen people barged into the hostel and raised an objection to students from foreign countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, the police said.

