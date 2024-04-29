Left Menu

Ongoing Counterterrorism Operation Targets Neutralization of Terrorists in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces continue search operation in Jammu's Udhampur district after a VDG member was killed in an encounter with terrorists on Sunday. Two groups of terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area, and additional forces have been deployed to track them down. The operation is ongoing with no fresh contact with the terrorists yet.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive search operation to track down and neutralise two groups of terrorists in the dense forests of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district entered the second day on Monday.

A village Defence Guard (VDG) was killed in a brief encounter with terrorists in remote Panara village in Chochru Gala heights early Sunday, following which the hunt was launched by the police, army and CRPF.

"The operation is on and there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists. Additional forces have moved in this morning to intensify the efforts to track down and neutralise the terrorists," a police official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain said two groups of terrorists are believed to be present in the area after they recently infiltrated from across the border.

He said the strength of the two groups, as per preliminary investigation, is between four and six and the security forces are working on various inputs to flush them out.

According to official sources, the terrorists had reached Basantgarh from adjoining Kathua district after managing to sneak into this side from across the border and were heading for Chenab valley when they were confronted by the police and VDG members.

The Police and VDGs fanned out in the forest area late Saturday evening after information about movement of terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

