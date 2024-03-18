Left Menu

HP: Disabled school principal appointed Una district youth icon for LS polls

PTI | Una | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:18 IST
The Una administration in Himachal Pradesh on Monday appointed a disabled school principal as the district youth icon for the Lok Sabha polls to promote awareness on voting rights, officials said.

Amarjeet Kaur, principal of Ashray School in Dehlan, who has been selected for the role under the Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), is disabled from both legs due to polio, they said.

Kaur is working to make the disabled electors aware about their voting rights, the officials said.

She is speaking to persons with disabilities and making them aware about the various facilities such as the option to vote from home and the accessibility features such as wheelchair and ramp that would be available at the polling stations, they said.

Kaur is also promoting awareness on voting facilities among self-help groups, 'mahila mandals' and 'youth mandals' and through social media. She has appealed to people to exercise their franchise.

Kaur, a resident of Dehlan, has obtained MA and B.Ed degrees in sociology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

