Bihar historical centre of Indian culture, education: President Murmu on state's formation day

President Droupadi Murmu extends warm wishes to Bihar on its formation day, praising the state's historical significance and the determination of its residents. Bihar, known for its culture and education, has made its mark globally. Murmu hopes for the continued progress and success of the state. Bihar was formed on March 22, 1912.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 09:15 IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted the people of Bihar on the state's formation day and wished for the progress of the state.

''My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. Bihar has been the historical centre of Indian culture and education,'' Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

''People of Bihar, who are famous for their determination, devotion to duty and sacrifice, have made their place in the country and abroad. It is my wish that this state always moves forward on the path of progress,'' she added.

Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

