Reuters Health News Summary
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
South Korea's medical professors join protests, reduce hours in practice
Medical professors in South Korea said they will cut back on the hours they spend in practice starting on Monday to support trainee doctors on strike for more than a month over a government plan to boost medical school admissions. "It is clear that increasing medical school admissions will not only ruin medical school education but cause our country's healthcare system to collapse," Kim Chang-soo, the president of the Medical Professors Association of Korea, told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Kim Chang-soo
- Korea
- South Korea
ALSO READ
Archery-Reigning champion An fails to make cut for South Korea's Olympics squad
South Korea's land minister bearish on property as population ages
PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Open after losing to South Korea's An Se Young
South Korea's Yoon warns of tech threat to democracy at summit
South Korea's Air Force Chief visits Gwalior, interacts with IAF air warriors