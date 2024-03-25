Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Korea's medical professors join protests, reduce hours in practice

Medical professors in South Korea said they will cut back on the hours they spend in practice starting on Monday to support trainee doctors on strike for more than a month over a government plan to boost medical school admissions. "It is clear that increasing medical school admissions will not only ruin medical school education but cause our country's healthcare system to collapse," Kim Chang-soo, the president of the Medical Professors Association of Korea, told reporters.

