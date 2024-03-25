Left Menu

SSLC student commits suicide in Karnataka

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Yadehalli village of Sagar taluk of this district, police said on Monday.He was slated to appear for SSLC examinations, police said, adding, it is yet to be ascertained if he was in stress due to the tests.Just hours before he ended his life on Sunday evening, his father and mother had a fight.

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 25-03-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 16:12 IST
SSLC student commits suicide in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Yadehalli village of Sagar taluk of this district, police said on Monday.

He was slated to appear for SSLC examinations, police said, adding, it is yet to be ascertained if he was in stress due to the tests.

Just hours before he ended his life on Sunday evening, his father and mother had a fight. His parents shared a strained relationship and often fought against each other. His father was addicted to alcohol, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy had suicidal tendencies even two years ago. Earlier this month, he went to a railway station to take the extreme step, but members of the public spotted him and brought him back home safely, a senior police officer said.

''He was slated to appear for the SSLC examination, and we need to investigate if he was under any kind of stress due to the examination. However, his parents claimed he was doing fine. But we will probe this angle too,'' he said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024