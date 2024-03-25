Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: Amid MVA seat-sharing discussions, Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:35 IST
Lok Sabha polls: Amid MVA seat-sharing discussions, Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With consensus eluding Maha Vikas Aghadi on an agreeable seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha polls, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

Pawar was accompanied by Jayant Patil, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting held at Matoshree, the private residence of Thackeray.

Notably, the deadline for filing nominations for the five seats going to polls in the first phase on April 19 is just two days away.

The talks assume significance as MVA is yet to declare a seat-sharing formula and candidates for the first phase, apparently due to overlapping claims on certain seats.

One of the MVA members, Congress, has so far declared 12 candidates for Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, in seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners, whereas Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are yet to formally declare their nominees. Earlier in the day, Raut said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will declare 15-16 candidates on Tuesday.

Thackeray had indicated that Amol Kirtikar (Mumbai North-West), Chandrahar Patil (Sangli) and Anant Gete (Raigad) will be the candidates of Shiv Sena (UBT) from these constituencies.

With March 27 being the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase, the parties which have not yet declared nominees for the five constituencies have to expedite the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024