950 candidates in fray in Tamil Nadu for 39 LS seats

In 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, as many as 950 candidates are all set to contest the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo announced here on Saturday.

With the last date for withdrawal of candidature ending on Saturday, the CEO said 950 candidates, 874 men and 76 women, are in the fray. On the last date (March 30) for withdrawal of candidatures, 135 aspirants withdrew their nomination papers.

On March 28, the day of scrutiny of nominations, a total of 1,085 nominations were found to be valid.

