AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa

All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by Goa police on Saturday for allegedly physically assaulting two women players, an official said.

Two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division here, had alleged Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

A group of players, however, claimed Sharma was innocent. ''AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, and using force against women, among others,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar told PTI.

''He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand,'' said Mapusa police station inspector Shitakant Naik.

GFA President Caetano Fernandes told PTI the association helped the victims file the complaint at Mapusa police station.

Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association.

Meanwhile, a group of women players from FC Khad claimed the allegations against Sharma were false.

The team was in Goa to participate in the Indian Women's League (IWL).

When Sharma was taken out for medical examination by Mapusa police, 9 km away from Panaji, a group of women players was seen crying and stopping media from video graphing him.

They claimed to have been associated with Sharma for the last ten years but never saw him misbehaving.

The group also claimed the allegations were raised by the team members accompanying them for the first time. ''On Friday, one of the complainants moved out of the apartment at 11.30 pm to fetch something. Sharma was upset over it and questioned why she went out late at night in an unknown city. She got upset over it and started creating drama,'' claimed one of the players while talking to media persons outside Mapusa police station.

She said Sharma never misbehaved with the girls.

