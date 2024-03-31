Left Menu

Nepal, India to collaborate to promote Sanskrit education

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-03-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 19:55 IST
Nepal, India to collaborate to promote Sanskrit education
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese and Indian Sanskrit scholars have proposed to organise an International Sanskrit Conference every year and set up a study centre to conduct research and arrange publication of Sanskrit scriptures, especially the manuscripts found in the Himalayan nation.

Adopting a five-point resolution at the end of a three-day Nepal-India International Sanskrit Conclave in Kathmandu, the participants also adopted a resolution to provide support for the development of gurukuls in Nepal with the collaboration of Maharshi Sandipani Veda Vidya Pratisthan, Ujjain, according to a press release.

One of the resolutions mentions that Niti Anusandhan Pratisthan Nepal will function as the head office of the Nepal-India Sanskrit Study Centre.

The centre will conduct joint research and arrange the publication of Sanskrit scriptures from both Nepal and India and study Sanskrit manuscripts found in Nepal.

It is estimated that there are around five lakh unpublished Sanskrit manuscripts preserved at Nepal’s Department of Archaeology.

One of the resolutions mentions organising a training programme for Nepali Sanskrit students in India to enhance their Sanskrit learning capability, according to the release issued by Niti Anusandhan on Sunday.

As per the resolution, Central Sanskrit University, Delhi, will facilitate libraries of Gurukuls in Nepal and provide necessary books to Sanskrit educational institutions in Nepal.

The conclave also adopted a resolution to promote the religion, culture, philosophy, history and archaeology of Nepal and India alongside the preservation of Sanskrit, Pali and Prakrit languages.

The three-day conclave organised by the Niti Anusandhan Pratisthan in collaboration with the Central Sanskrit University, Delhi, and India Foundation, Delhi, saw the participation of over 120 Sanskrit scholars, professors and government officials from both the neighbouring countries.

The main objective of the international conference was to strengthen the Nepal-Indian relations and promote Sanskrit education in Nepal and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024