Left Menu

Honda Cars reports 6 pc rise in Mar sales at 7,071 units

The company had shipped 6,692 units in the domestic market in March 2023, Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL said in a statement. The Elevate has become a strong business pillar contributing significantly to the companys domestic sales and strengthening exports by addition of new destination Japan, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:27 IST
Honda Cars reports 6 pc rise in Mar sales at 7,071 units
Representative Images Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd on Monday reported a 6 per cent increase in wholesales in the domestic market at 7,071 units in March. The company had shipped 6,692 units in the domestic market in March 2023, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement. Exports surged over two-fold to 6,860 units last month as against 3,189 units in the same month last year, it added. For 2023-24 fiscal, the automaker sold 1,24,173 units, including domestic and exports, in comparison to 1,14,140 units recorded in FY 22-23. ''The year 2023-24 has been an important year for the company as we marked a strong entry into the booming SUV segment with the Elevate, which has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide,'' Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl said. The Elevate has become a strong business pillar contributing significantly to the company's domestic sales and strengthening exports by addition of new destination Japan, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024