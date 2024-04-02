J-K admin announces holiday on poll dates in 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced public holiday on poll dates in the union territory's five parliamentary constituencies.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the government has notified the holidays under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to the order, April 19 will be a holiday in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, April 26 in Jammu constituency, May 7 in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, May 13 in Srinagar constituency and May 20 in Baramulla constituency.

The order said a person who is a resident of a constituency and registered as an elector employed in any business, trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishment and casual workers will be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on polling day.

