AIIMS upskills medicos with hands-on workshops on cutting-edge physiological techniques
Doctors from medical colleges across India and those from neighbouring countries gained hands-on training on various cutting-edge physiological techniques like non-invasive brain mapping and objective assessments of lifestyle modifications at workshops held at the AIIMS here.Organised between April 2 and 4, the Techniques in Physiological Sciences TIPS workshops saw interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and practical exercises creating an engaging environment.Underlining the significance of these workshops, Director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr M Srinivas said, As ambassadors of physiology, let us embrace the dynamic changes and innovative teaching methods showcased in our workshops.
- Country:
- India
Doctors from medical colleges across India and those from neighbouring countries gained hands-on training on various cutting-edge physiological techniques like non-invasive brain mapping and objective assessments of lifestyle modifications at workshops held at the AIIMS here.
Organised between April 2 and 4, the 'Techniques in Physiological Sciences' (TIPS) workshops saw interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and practical exercises creating an engaging environment.
Underlining the significance of these workshops, Director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr M Srinivas said, ''As ambassadors of physiology, let us embrace the dynamic changes and innovative teaching methods showcased in our workshops. Physiology isn't just about memorisation; it is the cornerstone of every medical profession, from doctors to researchers to industry experts.'' ''Let us inspire others to delve deeper into the fascinating world of physiology, ensuring that our teaching transcends classrooms and reaches the hearts of those we touch. Together, let us redefine the narrative of physiology, transforming it into clinical physiology, actively shaping patient care and interventions,'' Dr Srinivas said.
The workshops covered various physiological domains from cardiovascular and respiratory physiology to neurophysiology and behavioural techniques.
Participants gained hands-on training in advanced techniques like non-invasive brain mapping and objective assessments of lifestyle modifications, Dr Kanwalpreet Kochhar, head in-charge of cognitive neurophysiology and nutrition lab at AIIMS, Delhi said.
''Through 16 dynamic workshops, we're not just teaching techniques we're revolutionising how we understand and intervene in human physiology.From non-invasive brain mapping to objective assessments of lifestyle modifications, our approach encompasses a holistic view of health,'' Dr Kochhar added.
Around 50 doctors from medical colleges and institutes from across India and from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal participated in the workshops.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
First-ever India pavilion inaugurated at Game Developers Conference in San Francisco
Working with authorities to find missing Hyderabad student: Indian consulate in New York
US senator urges trade body to take action after report alleges violations by Indian shrimp industry
EXCLUSIVE-India's Reliance refusing Sovcomflot oil shipments after sanctions, sources say
India-US relationship stronger than it has ever been: Pentagon officials