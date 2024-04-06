Left Menu

L-G Saxena approves suspension of assistant professor of Delhi govt-run medical college

Updated: 06-04-2024 15:06 IST
L-G Saxena approves suspension of assistant professor of Delhi govt-run medical college
Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal for immediate suspension of a Delhi government-run medical college's assistant professor facing charges of sexual harassment, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the assistant professor of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and a charge sheet was also filed by the police after a 22-year-old MBBS student filed a complaint against him last month.

In a note, Saxena said he has considered the proposal for suspension of the assistant professor and to initiate major disciplinary proceedings against him.

He said the ''shocking incident of sexual harassment'' took place in a medical college, so a mere transfer of the accused, as recommended by the internal complaints committee of the medical college, will not mitigate the ''intimidating atmosphere'' for the students.

''I approve the proposal of placing the officer under suspension with immediate effect, under Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965,'' the LG said and pointed the alleged act of the accused involved ''moral turpitude''.

The L-G also advised the department concerned to resubmit the proposal for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the accused with due recommendations of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) as the Delhi chief minister, who is the chairman of the panel, is in judicial custody.

The NCCSA is the body that deals with transfers and postings of officers. It is headed by the chief minister and comprises the chief secretary and a member secretary. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government, is in judicial custody till April 15.

