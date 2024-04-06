Shrine board inks pact to set up health ATMs on Vaishno Devi temple track
- Country:
- India
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the installation of nine cloud-enabled health ATMs along the pilgrimage track in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.
The shrine board inked the pact with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for health ATMs and one Telemedicine Studio at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, the official said.
He said the move is part of the board’s commitment to providing good and easily accessible health care services to the pilgrims.
“This initiative is being undertaken by the Shrine Board as per the directions of (Lt Governor) Manoj Sinha who is also its chairman, in collaboration with HPE as part of its CSR to enhance Health Care accessibility for the pilgrims, stakeholders, besides, local inhabitants on the yatra track round the clock,” the official said.
In addition, he said the installation of one telemedicine Studio at Katra shall bridge the gap and enhance patient outcomes by enabling seamless virtual consultations between pilgrims and Health Care providers through high definition video conferencing regardless of geographic barriers. The health ATMs can instantly check 50 plus parameters within 10 minutes which include blood pressure (BP), sugar, body temperature, oxygen level, BMI, body fat index, dehydration and pulse rate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
States, UTs empowered to act against Jammu Kashmir National Front under UA(P)A following ban
Amid criticism by J-K political parties, Army cancels seminar on UCC in Kashmir
EC notifies scheme for Kashmiri migrants to vote in Lok Sabha polls
Article 370 prevented progressive laws from being extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Jaishankar
Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn board Apple TV+ series 'The Studio'