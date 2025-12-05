Farooq Abdullah: Navigating Leadership in Jammu and Kashmir's New Era

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference (NC), on Friday reflected on the growing pains and accomplishments of Jammu and Kashmir's fledgling government, as it operates under the Union Territory status carved out a year ago. Addressing party workers during a commemorative event marking his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's birth anniversary, Abdullah highlighted the freedoms achieved thus far, urging patience and perseverance for future progress.

While acknowledging challenges and criticisms, Abdullah emphasized the NC's dedication to public welfare, noting the ability of citizens to express themselves freely through rallies and demonstrations as a measure of progress. Despite internal dissent and external opposition, the NC is committed to easing hardships through a rigorous approach by its assembly members, who address issues throughout the region.

The NC leader also stressed the importance of rejuvenating the party by integrating young and educated individuals, particularly women, into political roles, and he called for unity as the party braces for upcoming Municipal and Panchayat elections. Abdullah expressed confidence in the NC's trajectory, appealing to party members to avoid divisive statements and focus on collective goals that bolster both the party and the government.