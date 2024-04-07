Left Menu

'The Dirty Dozen': Book chronicles rise and fall of India’s 12 largest corporate defaulters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 16:33 IST
From the sensational rise to the shocking downfall of India's corporate defaulters, new book ''The Dirty Dozen'' gives readers a gripping account of 12 financial misdemeanors that shook the nation.

Written by journalist author N Sundaresha Subramanian, the book, scheduled to release on Monday, is touted to be an ''exposé of the crooked business moguls responsible for approximately a quarter of all bad loans in the Indian banking system''.

It is published by PanMacmillan India.

''Recording the economic misadventures of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Jatin Mehta, as well as various defaulting corporations, the author lays bare the intricate maze of financial chaos, political plunder and malpractices that ail the country's corporate landscape,'' read the description of the book.

The companies discussed in the book include Era Infra Engineering, Electrosteel Steels, Jaypee Infratech, Essar Steel, Amtek Auto, Jindal Group and Adani Group.

In June 2017, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sent shockwaves through the nation as it disclosed a list of the country's 12 biggest defaulters who not only stood to lose their companies but were also responsible for approximately a quarter of all bad loans in the Indian banking system.

Besides exposing corporate irresponsibility and nonchalance of regulatory bodies, the book also offers a diagnosis of India's financial health since liberalisation.

''It lifts the veil on the murky landscape of regulatory neglect and coordinated deceit,'' the publishers added.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is currently available for purchase across offline and online stores.

