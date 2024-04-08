General elections: BSE, NSE to remain closed on May 20

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday declared a trading holiday on May 20 on account of voting for general elections in Mumbai.

There will be no trading on that day in equity, equity derivatives and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments.

In view of the general elections (Lok Sabha) for constituencies in Mumbai on Monday May 20, 2024, the exchange will remain closed on May 20,2024, the two exchanges said in separate circulars.

Additionally, the exchanges will remain closed on April 11 and April 17 on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Eid) and Ram Navami, respectively. Besides, there will be a trading holiday on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

