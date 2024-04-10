Left Menu

Encouraging scientific rigor will further bolster people's confidence in homeopathy: Prez

Such factual analysis done on a large scale is called authentic medical research.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 13:59 IST
Encouraging scientific rigor will further bolster people's confidence in homeopathy: Prez
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said research and proficiency will play an important role in further increasing the acceptance and popularity of homeopathy.

Inaugurating a two-day symposium organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy here on World Homoeopathy Day, Murmu said homeopathy has been adopted in many countries as a simple and accessible treatment method.

All over the world, many institutions at international, national and local levels have been promoting homeopathy, she said while appreciating the Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, National Commission for Homeopathy, National Institute of Homeopathy and other such institutions for their contribution in the promotion of homeopathy in India.

''The importance of research is continuously increasing in the 21st century.

Therefore, the theme of this symposium 'Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency' is very relevant,'' she said emphasising that research and proficiency will play an important role in further increasing the acceptance and popularity of homeopathy.

The President said many people share experiences of those who have benefited from homeopathy after trying other treatment methods.

''But such experiences can be recognised in the scientific community only when presented with facts and analysis. Such factual analysis done on a large scale is called authentic medical research. Encouraging scientific rigor will further increase people's confidence in this medical system,'' Murmu said.

The President also said that healthy people create a healthy society and a healthy nation is built on the foundation of a healthy society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024