In China, Scholz lobbies for equal market access for German firms

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2024 14:33 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said he wanted to work with the Chinese leadership on improving conditions for German companies in the world's second-largest economy so they could continue to thrive.

"They need the right framework conditions," he said ahead of a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, speaking on the third day of his trip to China.

"By this we mean equal market access and fair competitive conditions, the protection of intellectual property and a reliable legal system."

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

