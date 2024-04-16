AAP's students wing holds torch march against CM Kejriwal's arrest

Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, on Tuesday held a torch march against the arrest of party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A large number of students from across the Delhi University joined the march which began at the Arts Faculty and culminated at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.

The march was led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth leader Vandana Singh.

Addressing the gathering during the march, she said, ''Today the students of Delhi University are marching against the illegal arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, an IITian, former IRS officer who put everything at stake to work in slums of Delhi for many years, becoming the voice of Delhi.'' ''As the chief minister, he worked for the people of Delhi by implementing unprecedented reforms in Government schools, hospitals, free water and electricity. He delivered free bus travel for the women of Delhi, and what did he got in return from the Government of India? Arrested right before the Lok Sabha elections, utter injustice,'' she added. Asserting this ''dictatorship will not be tolerated'', Singh said, ''The youth of India is getting to the streets, standing firmly with CM Arvind Kejriwal.'' CYSS has also started a signature campaign at various colleges within the university aimed at highlighting the challenges posed by the current political environment and the misuse of government machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)